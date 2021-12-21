Repeal of AFSPA: Nagaland Assembly adopts resolution

Kohima: The Nagaland Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution demanding that the Government of India repeal the AFSPA from the Northeast, especially Nagaland, while also urging the negotiators of Indo-Naga political dialogue to bring the talks to their logical conclusion for peace to prevail in the restive state.



The resolution moved by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio was adopted by voice vote during the one-day special session of the Assembly held to discuss the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958, and its application to Nagaland in the aftermath of the killing of 14 civilians by security forces, including six in a botched anti-terrorist operation, and eight others in subsequent incidents in Mon district on December 4 and 5. Rio said for the last 20 years the state government has been recommending that Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) be removed and Nagaland taken off the list of areas declared "disturbed areas."

On the eve of expiry of the 6-month period, the Government of India seeks views and comments from the State Government. Every time, we have been taking the same stand, that there is no need or justification for extending the declaration of Nagaland as a disturbed area, he said.

Nonetheless, the Chief Minister lamented that objections of the state government are ignored every time and the declaration is renewed "again and again".

The resolution vehemently condemned the massacre that took place in Oting - Tiru village area in Mon District on 4th December, 2021 in the indiscriminate firing by the 21 Para Special Forces of the Indian Army in which 13 innocent people were killed, followed by killing of one innocent person by security forces at Mon town on 5th December 2021, and injuring of 35 persons during the incidents.

The House demanded an apology from the appropriate authority, and an assurance that justice will be delivered by applying the laws of the land upon those who perpetrated the "inhuman massacre and upon those who are responsible for the incidents".

The Assembly appealed to the people of Mon district, its civil societies, the citizens of the state and mass organisations to cooperate with the government and its agencies in the collective efforts to demand justice and restore normalcy.

The House appreciated and supported citizens and civil society organisations over their demand for the repeal of AFSPA and delivery of justice, while appealing to all sections to follow democratic norms and non-violence in the collective endeavour towards realisation of peace and delivery of justice, the resolution said.

Noting that the Naga people have been crying for peace and an early solution to the protracted Naga political issue, the resolution said it is of paramount importance that people's voice is heard and respected.

Around 15 legislators, including Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, Leader of NPF legislature Party T R Zeliang, BJP president and minister Temjen Imma participated in the discussion.

It was for the third time in little over six years that the Nagaland Assembly passed a resolution for the repeal of the AFSPA, which gives sweeping powers to detain and arrest people without a warrant in areas designated as "disturbed". It had earlier adopted similar resolutions on March 3, 1971 and July 27, 2015. AFSPA is in force in Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and parts of Arunachal Pradesh.