Record hatching of saltwater crocodiles in Odisha's Bhitarkanika

Kendrapara: A record number of around 3,700 baby saltwater crocodiles have broken out of eggshells to make their way to the water bodies of the Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha, an official said.

They emerged from as many as 122 nesting sites that were spotted in the wildlife sanctuary in Kendrapara district in comparison to 84 the previous year, he said.

Hatching of the eggs has commenced since the past two days and will continue for a fortnight, the forest department official said, adding that around 2,500 crocodiles had emerged from nests last year.

"The sight of baby crocs breaking out of eggshells and loitering aimlessly before hopping into the water bodies and creeks is nothing less than a visual treat, he said.

The estuarine crocodiles typically build nests adjacent to mangrove twigs, leaves and mud on a high ground, where it can get direct sunlight and is free from inundation.

Forest personnel keep a safe distance from the nests as human interference makes the reptiles violent and aggressive, the official said.

Female crocodiles usually lay around 50-60 eggs during the annual nesting season, and the hatchlings emerge after 70-80 days of incubation period, he said.

However, hardly one out of every 100 baby crocs grows to become adults as their mortality rate is very high. In the wild, babies are also devoured by predatory aquatic species, the official said.