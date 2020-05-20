Rajasthan reports 107 new Covid-19 cases, count close to 6000-mark; tally at 5,952

Rajasthan on Wednesday reported 107 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths till afternoon, taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases to 5,952 and closer to the 6000-mark in the state.

At least 143 people have succumbed to the deadly infection till date in Rajasthan. There are 2,436 active Covid-19 cases currently in the north-western state, according to the health department.

Earlier, last week, Rajasthan had recorded the highest single-day spike of 242 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday.

At least 36 coronavirus positive patients have recovered and been discharged on Wednesday. A total of 3,373 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the state till date.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed state government officials to form a separate team for intensive monitoring of the coronavirus infection, which would provide thorough feedback on its spread and other aspects. Based on this, the state government will formulate its strategy, a senior government official said.

Gehlot said that a large number of migrants from other states have reached villages. Special attention should be given in rural areas as there may be a risk of the infection spreading in such areas, the chief minister cautioned.

After several relaxations were announced by the Centre as part of lockdown 4.0, the Rajasthan government has decided to run Shramik Special buses for migrants heading home on foot through national highways. The Centre's lockdown 4.0 guidelines also permitted inter-state travel through buses and other vehicles, subject to consent from states involved.

