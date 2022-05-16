Rajasthan gets a new tiger reserve
New Delhi: The Ramgarh Vishdhari Sanctuary in Rajasthan was notified as India's 52nd tiger reserve on Monday, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said.
This is Rajasthan's fourth tiger reserve after Ranthambore, Sariska and Mukundra.
"Pleased to note Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve has been notified today. The 52nd Reserve of India will conserve biodiversity and bring in ecotourism and development to the area. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modiji, we are committed to preserving our wildlife," Yadav tweeted.
The National Tiger Conservation Authority had given in-principle approval to make Ramgarh Vishdhari Wildlife Sanctuary and adjoining areas as tiger reserves on July 5 last year.
The newly notified tiger reserve includes the tiger habitat between Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in the northeast and Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve on the southern side and facilitates dispersal of tigers from Ranthambore Tiger Reserve.
The floristic diversity of this new tiger reserve makes it an important area for research and education. Historic and cultural sites like Bhimlat, Ramgarh palace would encourage eco tourism and provide employment opportunities to local communities, he said.
