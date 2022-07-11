Raj: 5 killed, 10 injured in 3 separate accidents

jaipur: Five people, including a couple, were killed and 10 others were injured in three separate road accidents in Rajasthan, police said.



The incidents occured in Nagaur, Banswara and Sirohi districts of the state.

Police said that a couple travelling in a car was killed while two others were injured in a collision between a truck and a car in Devda village of Khmera police station area late Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Himanshu (47) and his wife Deepika (40), they said.

The injured have been admitted to a government hospital in Banswara. The bodies were handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem.

A case has been registered against the truck driver and investigation is going on.

In Nagaur, a woman was killed and five others were injured in a collision between a truck and a car in Kuchaman City police station area on Sunday.

Santoshi Devi, who was travelling in the car, was killed while five others, including the driver, were injured.

Police said that after the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the relatives.

The injured have been admitted to the government hospital for treatment.

In another accident, two people in the car were killed and three others were injured near Chandana village of Shivganj police station area on National Highway 62 of Sirohi district.

The deceased were identified as Bhima Singh (60) and Bhairu Singh (65), police said.

The injured were admitted to Mahavir Hospital for treatment, from where their families have taken them to Gujarat.