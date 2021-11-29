Rains continue to lash Puducherry, normal life hit

Puducherry: Heavy rains continued to lash the union territory of Puducherry on Monday affecting normal life.



Official sources said that Puducherry recorded 11.2 cm rainfall during the last 24 hours ending 8.30 AM on Monday.

Education Minister A Namassivayam had declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Monday and Tuesday.

Low-lying areas were inundated and all tanks and lakes were filled to capacity.

Puducherry and Karaikal have been experiencing heavy rains since the beginning of this month.

District Collector Purva Garg said in a release that discharge of water from the Veedur dam was 7,035 cusecs till 4 PM on Sunday and also discharge from Sattanur dam (both the dams are in neighbouring Tamil Nadu) was 6,200 cusecs leading to rise in water level in the Sankarabarani river here and also Oussudu lake.

PWD officials are maintaining constant vigil on the Sankarabarani and Then Pennayyar rivers here, she said.

Relief camps were opened and food packets were distributed to those accommodated in the centres. Control rooms are also in place and people facing hardship due to rains and flood could contact the control room over toll free numbers 1070 and 1077, the Collector added.

A central team headed by the Joint Secretary to Home Ministry had visited and assessed the damage caused by torrential rains in the urban and rural areas recently.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has sought Rs 300 crore as interim relief from the Centre to tackle the flood situation in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.