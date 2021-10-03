Railways introduced 813 new trains in last 5 yrs: RTI reply

New Delhi: Over 800 new trains were introduced in the last five years after the Railway Budget was merged with the General Budget in 2016 and the national transporter ended the practice of one-time announcement of trains, an RTI reply has revealed.

To query made by Madhya Pradesh based Chandra Shekhar Gaur, the Railway Board in its RTI reply said no new trains were introduced in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic which led to the suspension of all existing services.

While the Railways did not introduce any new trains during the Covid-hit 2020-21, it brought in 144 new services in 2019-20, 266 in 2018-2019, 170 in 2017-2018 and 223 in 2016-2017. Presenting the Railway Budget in 2015-16, Union minister Suresh Prabhu did not announce a single new train or extension of services.

However, his predecessor, D V Sadananda Gowda, who presented the 2014-15 budget had announced five new 'Jansadharan' trains, five premium and six AC trains, 27 new express trains, eight new passenger services, five DEMU services and two MEMU services.

Traditionally, the Railway Budget was awaited with much anticipation as it meant new services, specially for the states ruled by the party at the Centre.

"The announcement of new trains was often done for political reasons. Nowadays, things have been rationalized and new trains are announced when and where there is a need for them," a Railway official said.

As rail minister in 2011-2012, Mamata Banerjee announced 56 new trains, and in 2012-13, 72 trains were introduced in the Budget.

The following year, 112 trains (67 new express trains; 27 passenger trains, eight DEMUs) were introduced and in 2014-15, 43 new trains were announced.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced that the Railways will

introduce 75 new Vande Bharat Express' to mark the 75 years of Indian Independence by August 2023.