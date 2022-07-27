Rail fracture on Harbour Line in Mumbai; local train services disrupted for 2nd day
Mumbai: Local train services on the Harbour Line in Mumbai were disrupted on Wednesday due to a rail fracture near Govandi station, a Central railway official said.
The suburban services on the down (Panvel-bound) line were halted for about 40 minutes due to a rail crack near Govandi station, he said.
The Harbour Line provides rail connectivity from south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and Panvel in adjoining Raigad district.
Services on the Harbour Line had also been affected on Tuesday after a local train derailed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai.
On Wednesday, a rail fracture was detected at 7.50 am and the traffic on the line was restored at 8.30 am, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.
The local train services, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were disrupted on the Harbour Line during the morning rush hours.
According to some commuters, crowds in the local trains and on stations swelled as trains were running late by over 30 minutes.
Nearly 40 lakh commuters travel daily on the Central Railway routes, including 10 lakh on the Harbour Line.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Enough if ED discloses grounds at time of arrest, ECIR not mandatory:...27 July 2022 6:43 AM GMT
All eyes on India ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad27 July 2022 6:04 AM GMT
IMD forecasts cloudy sky, light rain in Delhi27 July 2022 6:03 AM GMT
Delhi govt asks cab aggregators to come forward to share cost to train...27 July 2022 6:01 AM GMT
Land-for-jobs scam: CBI arrests former OSD of Lalu Yadav27 July 2022 5:59 AM GMT