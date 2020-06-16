Rahul slams govt as fuel prices raised for 9th straight day
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted the government over increase in petrol and diesel prices, saying the middle class and the poor pay for the "gifts crony capitalists get".
He also used a graph to show that prices of petrol and diesel were low in May 2014 under the UPA despite high crude cost globally, but the NDA government raised the excise duty on petrol by 258.47 per cent and on diesel by 819.94 per cent as on June 15, 2020.
The statement came on a day oil companies raised petrol and diesel prices by 48 paise per litre and diesel by 23 paise a litre. This is the ninth daily increase in rates in a row since oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.
"Middle class and the poor pay for the gifts the crony capitalists get," Gandhi said on Twitter.
He also used a hashtag in Hindi that translates to "Shame on a government that loots".
Gandhi also said that on May 16, 2014, when the Congress-led UPA was in power, the international crude oil price was USD 107.09 per barrel, while it is USD 40.66 on June 15, 2020, when the NDA is in government.
Despite the crude costing USD 66.43 less per barrel, petrol and diesel prices now are higher than what they were in 2014, he said.
The Congress has been demanding that petrol and diesel prices be brought under the ambit of GST.
The opposition party has also demanded a rollback of excise duty hikes on petrol, diesel to bring down their prices.
The Congress has said the government is earning out of the pockets of the poor by imposing high taxes on petrol and diesel, depriving the common man the benefit of lower crude oil prices.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Veteran journalist Dinu Randive dead16 Jun 2020 7:41 AM GMT
New rules let US companies work with Huawei on 5G standards16 Jun 2020 7:13 AM GMT
Maniesh Paul: I aspire to do a lot more films16 Jun 2020 7:09 AM GMT
Beijing COVID-19 cases reach 106, mass testing of nearly...16 Jun 2020 7:05 AM GMT
Meghalaya govt allows wedding ceremonies in religious places16 Jun 2020 6:45 AM GMT