Rahul, Manmohan to hit campaign trail in Delhi today
New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will hit the campaign trail in Delhi on Tuesday, just two days ahead of the campaigning ends on February 6. He will address a rally in Rajouri Garden, the constituency dominated by Sikhs, to seek votes for the Congress.
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will also address two rallies on Tuesday - one in Jangpura at 4 p.m. in support of Tarvinder Singh Marwah and the second in Sangam Vihar at 6 p.m. in support of Poonam Azad who is contesting from this Constituency.
The maiden rally to be addressed by party president Sonia Gandhi at Delhi's Shastri Park is likely to be postponed as she is undergoing treatment in Delhi's Gangaram hospital, however, there is no official word if she is still in the hospital.
The Congress has been late to campaign as February 6 is the last date of campaigning in Delhi for February 8 polling. The party's top leadership is campaigning in the slog overs to get the party back on track.
While the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party have been aggressive since the beginning, Congress approach in Delhi is lacklustre, said a party insider.
Even Prime Minister addressed a rally on Monday and will do so on Tuesday as well.
