Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad attacked during protest march, 8 SFI activists in custody
Wayanad (Kerala): A protest march of the SFI, the students wing of ruling CPI(M), against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's office here on Friday turned violent as a group of protestors allegedly entered the Lok Sabha member's office and vandalised it.
Police said the protest march contained around 100 Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists and they barged into the office.
"There were around 80-100 activists. As of now, eight of them are under custody. More police have been deployed," police told PTI.
The student organisation protested alleging that Gandhi failed to intervene in the issue of creating buffer zones around forests in the hilly areas of Kerala.
Television channels aired visuals of a group of protestors creating ruckus inside the MP's office.
Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan sharply reacted to the incident and said the attack showed lawlessness and "goondaism".
"Ghastly attack by SFI goons at Rahul Gandhi's MP Office at Wayanad. It is lawlessness and goondaism. CPM has turned into an organised mafia. Strongly Condemning the attack," the Congress leader tweeted.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray24 Jun 2022 2:15 PM GMT
Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad attacked during protest march, 8 SFI...24 Jun 2022 2:00 PM GMT
I have left CM's bungalow, not my determination, says Uddhav amid...24 Jun 2022 1:45 PM GMT
Parameswaran Iyer appointed as Niti Aayog CEO24 Jun 2022 1:30 PM GMT
Thackeray takes on Shinde: 'Your son is MP, should my son also not...24 Jun 2022 1:15 PM GMT