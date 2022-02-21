Rahul: BJP, RSS taking democratic institutions as personal property

Imphal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday lashed out at BJP and RSS claiming that they view democratic institutions of the country as their personal property while the grand old party considers them as that of the people.

In an interaction with Congress members at the party office here, Gandhi also alleged that the idea of plurality and diversity of India is under attack during the BJP rule.

The Congress is duty bound to protect the impartiality of institutional structures such as "the judiciary, the Election Commission, the free press and the bureaucracy" and by strengthening them, the party seeks to fight the BJP, said Gandhi who was in Manipur to campaign for the upcoming assembly election. He said he is confident that the Congress will do very well in the election and will form the next government in Manipur.

The congress stands for defending different cultures, languages and traditions of the country and views India as a union of states where every state has their equal responsibility, role and partnership and "no state is more important than another", Gandhi said.

"The idea of plurality, diversity is under attack not just in Manipur but the whole country.... The BJP is creating an atmosphere of hate and is dividing people," he said.

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP-led government in Manipur is crushing the opposition and destroying the democratic foundations of the state.

Replying to a Congress worker's query on how the Congress seeks to deal with the problem of insurgency, Gandhi said that the party is in favour address it through dialogue.

He also said there is tremendous potential for rejuvenation of Manipur and the Congress wants to improve the tourism sector, develop entrepreneurship and intend to give youngsters political positions and spaces so that they can guide the state in future.

Earlier, Gandhi paid floral tributes at the Shaheed Minar which commemorates Manipuri people who fought the British in a war in 1891.