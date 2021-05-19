Rahul attacks Modi govt over worsening Covid-19 situation

New Delhi: Hitting out at the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the country would not have been in such a painful situation due to the coronavirus pandemic today had the government ensured easy access to vaccines.

Concerned over the protection of children from Covid-19, the former party president also said that a coronavirus vaccine-treatment protocol should already have been in place for children in the country.

"The country would not have been in such a painful situation today, if access to vaccines (against coronavirus) was as easy as arresting

people under the Modi system' for raising questions. Stop Corona, not questions raised by the public," he said in a tweet.

Rahul Gandhi's tweet came in the backdrop of the arrest of over a dozen of people after posters were put up in Delhi questioning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the export of coronavirus vaccines.

In another tweet, he added, "In the time to come, children will need protection from coronavirus. Paediatric services and vaccine-treatment protocol should already be in place. India's future needs for the present Modi 'system' to be shaken out of sleep."

The former Congress chief and his party have been criticising the government's vaccination policy describing it discriminatory. Gandhi has been demanding a vaccination protocol be put in place for protecting all Indians from Covid-19.