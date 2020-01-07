Rabindra Nath Mahato elected as Jharkhand Assembly Speaker
Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Rabindra Nath Mahato was on Tuesday unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Jharkhand Assembly.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren proposed Mahato's name for the post which was seconded by JMM MLA Champai Soren on the second day of the three-day session of the Assembly.
Born on January 12, 1960, Mahato was first elected from Nala seat in 2005 but lost the subsequent election before winning it again in 2014 and 2019 polls.
All the newly-elected MLAs in the 81-member House were administered oath by pro-term Speaker Stephen Marandi on Monday.
The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance won 47 seats while the BJP could bag only 25 seats in the Assembly elections which were held in five phases from November 30 to December 20 last year.
The results were declared on December 23 last year.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Kolkata students intensify protest against JNU violence7 Jan 2020 12:14 PM GMT
4 convicts in Nirbhaya case to be hanged on January 22 at...7 Jan 2020 11:49 AM GMT
Cong may promise pollution-free Delhi7 Jan 2020 11:46 AM GMT
Fire at Russia greenhouse farm kills 8 people; 1 injured7 Jan 2020 11:38 AM GMT
3 held with Rs 57 lakh unaccounted cash in Jaipur7 Jan 2020 11:37 AM GMT