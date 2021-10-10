Quantitative restriction on export in place for certain syringe types for 3 mnths: Health Min

New Delhi: The Union health ministry on Saturday said the government has put in place a "quantitative restriction" on export of certain categories of syringes for three months to boost their domestic availability and uptake.

The restriction applies to just three categories of syringes, it said and added that syringes are vital to sustain the momentum of the programme to vaccinate all eligible citizens against COVID-19 in the shortest possible time.

The ministry clarified it is not an export ban on any kind/type of syringes, but is only a "quantitative restriction" on the export of certain type of specified syringes, for limited duration of three months.

With a view to ensure adequate availability of syringes, used to administer COVID-19 vaccine, the government of India has enacted this quantitative restriction on the export of three category denominations of syringes only for three months, it said.

The three categories are 0.5 ml/ 1ml AD (auto disable) syringes, 0.5 ml/1 ml/2 ml/3 ml disposable syringes and 1ml/2 ml/3 ml RUP (re-use prevention) syringes.

"With firm political commitment to vaccinate India's last citizen, fulfilling the philosophy of 'Antyodaya' espoused by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, the government has put in place a quantitative restriction on export of syringes to boost their domestic availability and uptake," the ministry said in the statement.

"It is also clarified that it is not an export ban on any kind/type of syringes, it is only quantitative restriction on the export of certain type of specified syringes, for limited duration of three months. Further, the syringes of denominations and types other than those mentioned above are not covered under quantitative restriction," the statement said.

The government on Monday had imposed export curbs on syringes with immediate effect, a move aimed at discouraging outbound shipments of the product in view of the present COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a notification said, "The export of syringes with or without needles...has been put under the restricted category with immediate effect."

Industry body All India Syringe and Needle Manufacturers Association on Tuesday had expressed disappointment over the decision to restrict the export of syringes and urged the government not to put curbs on the export of non-COVID-19 size syringes.

The ministry in its statement said the domestic vaccine manufacturers and manufacturers of syringes have played an important and critical role in the effective implementation of world's largest COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 94 crore on Saturday.