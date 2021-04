Quake of 5.4 magnitude jolts Sikkim

Gangtok/Kolkata: An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hit Sikkim on Monday night, an official of the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.



Tremors were also felt in parts of West Bengal and Bihar, he said. The quake occurred at 8.49 pm at a depth of 10 km near the India-Bhutan border.

Tremors were felt in Gangtok and other parts of the Himalayan state, he said.

People got frightened and rushed out of their houses but no loss of life or property has been reported so far in Sikkim, a state government official said.

Tremors were also felt in Darjeeling, Dhupguri (Jalpaiguri), Siliguri, Coochbehar, Raiganj (Uttar Dinajpur) in West Bengal and Bihar's Purnia, the NCS official said.

Asked whether there is any possibility of aftershocks, the official said, "Generally, aftershocks do not occur following any quake below the magnitude of six. So, in this case, there is no possibility of aftershocks."

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he called up Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and enquired about her well-being as she is in Siliguri.

"Had telephone conversation @MamataOfficial to enquire her well-being as Earthquake Tremors Felt In North Bengal.

Hon'ble CM is at Siliguri presently. Relieved to learn all well at her end," he tweeted.