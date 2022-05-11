Quack, 3 others held for forcing teenage girl to go under abortion

New Delhi: Four people, including a quack, were arrested for being involved in the abortion of a minor girl in west Delhi's Nangloi area, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Dharamender alias Raj (23), a resident of Nangloi Village, Babita Devi (35), a resident of Sawda, Dilip Kumar Singh (44), and Manish (35), they said. Dilip and Manish, both, are residents of Rajdhani Park area of Nangloi, they said.

On April 22, police received a complaint from a 14-year-old who narrated how she became a teen pregnant and was forced to undergo an abortion by her alleged friend'. The girl in her complaint said that October last year, she had visited a mobile repair shop where Dharmender, the accused, managed to take her number and started stalking her, a senior police officer said.

She said that she became friends with him and had sex with him a number of times at his friend's, Manish's, rented house in Nangloi, eventually getting pregnant. To abort the unwanted child, the accused conspired with his parents and a quack along with some lab technicians, police said. On April 1, the parents and brother of the accused took the girl to a clinic in Narela run by a female quack.

The same woman posing as the girl's schoolteacher called her mother and told her that her daughter was being taken on a school trip. At her office, the quack gave the girl some pills, which caused her to give birth to a stillborn the next day. The infant was swiftly buried by the accused. The victim was sent back home, but after a few days, her health deteriorated due to excessive bleeding and she was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital in Mangolpuri for medical treatment, the officer said. Her statement was recorded and a case under relevant sections was registered at Nangloi Police Station against those involved in the crime, they said. Dharmender was arrested from his house in a raid, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said.

During interrogation, Dharamender revealed that he had got the phone number of the victim from his mobile shop and persuaded her to

meet him in Nangloi area where she was forced to have sex with him, the DCP said.