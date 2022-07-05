Punjab police gets transit remand of 4, including 2 shooters
Chandigarh: Following the strenuous efforts made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government, Punjab Police on Monday got transit remand of four persons including two shooters in Sidhu Moosewala murder case from Patiala House Court in Delhi. Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by some unidentified persons on May 29, 2022.
The Police have got transit remand of accused persons identified as Priyabarat alias Fauzi (Main Shooter), Kashish alias Kuldeep (Shooter), Deepak alias Tinu (Close aide of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and was brought by Delhi Police on Production Warrant) and Keshav Kumar (Provided vehicle and helped in escaping shooters).
Pertinently, an application has been filed by the Special Prosecutor to grant the transit remand to the accused persons, formally arrested by the IO in FIR no. 103/2022 PS City One Mansa, Punjab.
The Hon'ble Court observed that as persons arrested have been accused of committing the cognizable offence, thus, the transit remand of accused persons for one day is granted to produce them before the concerned court as early as possible.
The order further stated that the Medical examination of the accused persons be conducted as per rules and guidelines laid down by the Apex Court. If accused persons need any medical facility, IO is directed to ensure that the accused persons get the same within time, it further reads.
