Punjab constitutes SIT to probe case

Chandigarh: On the directions of Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota on Wednesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations of sister of Lakhbir Singh, who was murdered by Nihang Singhs at Singhu border.



The SIT has been constituted under the Chairmanship of ADGP-cum-Director, Bureau of Investigation Punjab Varinder Kumar. DIG Ferozepur Range Inderbir Singh and SSP Tarn Taran Harvinder Singh Virk are it's members.

As per the information, Raj Kaur, a resident of Kassel (presently residing in Cheema Kalan) in District Tam Taran, had alleged that her brother Lakhbir Singh, was allured by some unknown persons and taken to Singhu (New Delhi - Haryana Border), where he was murdered by some Nihang Singhs on October 15, 2021 on sacrilege charges.

ADGP-cum-Director Bureau of Investigation Varinder Kumar may co-opt any other police officers posted in the State for the enquiry as per needs and requirements, reads the order adding that he would also be at liberty to obtain the support and assistance of any other Wing/Unit of the Punjab Police in this regard.