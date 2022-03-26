Punjab CM: MLAs to get 1 pension irrespective of number of terms

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann today said that all the MLAs and ex-MLAs in the state will get a pension for only one term, irrespective of the number of terms they have been members of the State Assembly.



He also said that the family pensions of the MLAs will also be slashed.

"Punjab MLAs, ex MLAs will get a pension for only one term, irrespective of how many times they win. There will also be a reduction in allowances given to MLAs' families," he said during a video address.

The decision has been taken in view of many MLAs getting multiple pensions for each term that they serve as representatives of people in the Vidhan Sabha.

This demand of "one MLA one pension" was also made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the last Vidhan Sabha, when the party was in the Opposition.

Mann today said that politicians from across the political spectrum go to people with folded hands, seeking votes from people in the name of doing their "sewa".

"But what is shocking is the fact that those who have been elected MLAs for three, five or even six terms, have been taking away lakhs as pension. They don't even come to the Vidhan Sabha. The pension they get varies from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5.25 lakh. This burdens the state exchequer. Some of these politicians have even served as members of Parliament and get that pension as well," he said.

He said that the money thus saved will be used for the welfare of people.

"I have already asked the officers to reduce the family pensions of all lawmakers," he added.

It may be noted that MLAs get a pension of Rs 75,150 for one term. For each subsequent term they serve, the MLAs in Punjab are given an additional 66 per cent of the pension amount.

But many MLAs and ex-MLAs elected multiple times have been getting pension ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per month.

Lal Singh, Sarwan Singh Phillaur and Rajinder Kaur Bhattal were getting a monthly pension of Rs 3.25 lakh. Ravi Inder Singh, Balwinder Singh were getting a monthly pension of Rs 2.75 lakh

Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal who has announced he would forgo his pension was entitled to a monthly pension of over Rs 5 lakh as per the pension rules for MLAs so far.