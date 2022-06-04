Punjab CM Mann visits Moosewala's family

Chandigarh: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Friday pledged to put the killers of iconic youth singer Shubhadeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala behind the bars at the earliest.



"Police has got vital clues regarding the murder of Sidhu Moosewala and the day is not far when we will nab the perpetrators of this heinous crime" the CM assured the aggrieved family during his visit.

The CM said that Moosewala was a Multi talented artist who was blessed with mesmerising voice and creativity. He said that his untimely and tragic death of Moosewala has a given a major blow to the music industry in general and millions of his fans in particular. Mann assured the bereaved family that the state government was with them in this hour of crisis and no stone was being left unturned to arrest the killers of Moosewala.

Asserting that he accords top priority to Punjabiyat and Insaniyat (humanity) and whosoever wants do Siyasat (Politics) should be ashamed, the CM bemoaned that some people are shamelessly doing politics over the tragic killing of young singer, which is unwarranted and undesirable. He said that these are those people who have been vehemently criticising the iconic singer on varied issues but are now shamelessly shedding crocodile tears for cheap publicity. Mann said that people of Punjab are already aware of dubious track record of these hypocrite leaders and they will not get misled by them.

The Chief Minister said that he had already asked the Director General of Police to expedite the investigation in this case so that the accused can be nailed. Bhagwant Mann also said that on the demand of the family he had already set the wheels in motion for Judicial probe headed by a sitting High Court judge into the matter. He further said that the state government is already making strenuous efforts to catch the criminals responsible for the murder.

Condoling the death of young singer, Bhagwant Mann said that the death was a huge loss for the state and the void created due to murder of this incredibly blessed and gifted artist can never be filled in the near future. The Chief Minister prayed to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to departed soul and courage the family members to bear this irreplaceable loss.