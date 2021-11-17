Punjab CM Channi enhances compensation for cotton damaged by pest by `5K/acre

Chandigarh: In a major reprieve to the cotton growers and farm labourers who suffered huge loss due to pink bollworm pest attack on cotton crops, the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday announced to enhance the compensation amount from Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 17,000 per acre besides 10% of the relief to the farm labourers involved in picking of cotton.

Chairing a high level meeting with the representatives of 32 farm unions of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) led by President BKU Balbir Singh Rajewal here at Punjab Bhawan, CM Channi said that the enhanced compensation amount would involve nearly Rs. 200 crore in addition to the already approved Rs. 416.18 crore on account of compensation @ Rs. 12,000 per acre.

Acceding to another major demand of SKM, CM Channi also announced to cancel all the FIRs registered by the Punjab Police against the farmers who had been protesting against the black farm laws within the state, after following the prescribed procedure with due diligence.

He also assured the representatives of SKM that he would personally take up the matter with Punjab Governor, who is also the Administrator of UT Chandigarh to withdraw the cases against the farmers who participated in the protest march towards Punjab Raj Bhawan against draconian farm laws.