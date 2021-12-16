Punjab CM Channi assures prompt redressal of grievances for industry

Chandigarh: Reiterating his government's firm commitment to ensure a congenial atmosphere to the investors and industrialists, the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday assured the representatives of various industrial associations that their entire genuine grievances would be addressed on priority in fast-track mode.



Addressing the members of various industry associations, who called on CM Channi here in the presence of Local Government Minister Brahm Mohindra, the Chief Minister said that most of their demands have already been met as promised by him during the Punjab Investors' Summit and the remaining would also be resolved amicably soon after getting these thoroughly examined from the concerned quarters. He said that the issues flagged by the representatives of the industry at this platform are of diverse nature viz. GST, Pollution, and Power, which need to be tackled after due diligence by taking the views of respective administrative secretaries.

Taking prompt cognizance of the prevailing SMS racket in the Steel Market of Mandi Gobindgarh, CM Channi ordered the SSP Fatehgarh Sahib instantly to take stern action against all those unscrupulous elements involved in such unethical trade practices. He also asked the PSPCL authorities to look into the demand of various industrial associations for waiver of fixed electricity charges of two months i.e. April and May 2020 as the industry was shut down during Covid-19 pandemic.

Pointing out further, CM Channi said that a positive investment sentiment has been set into motion with a sole objective to ensure a level playing field for all the stakeholders to invest in Punjab as it is now swiftly emerging as the most preferred investment destination across the country.

Prominent amongst others who were present on the occasion included Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, Agriculture, and Farmers' Welfare Minister Randeep Singh Nabha, Water resources, Housing

and Uraban Development Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Industries & Commerce Minister Gurkirat

Singh Kotli besides Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari, Principal Secretary to CM Hussan Lal, Principal Secretary Investment Promotion Tejveer

Singh, and CEO Invest Punjab Rajat Aggarwal. Several representatives from different industrial associations attended

the meeting.