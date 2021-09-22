Punjab CM calls on his Haryana counterpart

Chandigarh: The newly-appointed Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi paid a courtesy call on Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in his office late evening here on Wednesday. The Punjab Chief Minister offered sweets to Khattar during his visit.

Haryana Chief Minister congratulated Channi for being appointed as the new Chief Minister of Punjab and taking over the new responsibility. Khattar wished Channi a bright future and also welcomed him by presenting him a bouquet.

Khattar expressed hope that with mutual cooperation they will work together for the overall development of the region.

The Chief Minister said that it would be his endeavour to ensure the smooth progress of the region by working together in the spirit of mutual love, harmony and cooperation.

Chief Minister also presented a copy of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, a memento and a shawl to Charanjit Singh Channi.