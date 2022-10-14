Punjab: As many as 90,248 pension beneficiaries found dead

Chandigarh: As many as 90,248 pension beneficiaries were found dead in a survey conducted by the Punjab government.



"On orders of Minister for Social Security Baljit Kaur, the department conducted verification of pensioners drawing various kind of pensions from the state exchequer. Among those verified, 90,248 pensioners were found dead," the statement said.

District-level officers have been directed to deposit the amount which is not distributed yet into government treasury by October 21, the statement quoting Baljit Kaur said.