Pune district reports highest 8,292 COVID-19 cases

Pune: Punedistrict in Maharashtra has reported the highest number of 8,292 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 5,14,639, a health official said on Sunday.



He said the death toll reached 9,842 with 42 more patients succumbing to the COVID-19 infection.

A total of 2,107 patients were discharged from hospitals, he said.

"Of these 8,292 cases, 4,426 cases were reported from the PuneMunicipal Corporation limits, which now has 2,59,112 patients. A total of 2,275 cases were reported from Pimpri Chinchwad which so far reported 1,34,541 infections," the official said.

The number of cases from rural areas, civil hospital andthe Punecantonment board areas has increased to 1,20,986, he added.