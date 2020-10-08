Puducherry logs 386 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 30,539

Puducherry: Puducherry on Thursday reported 386 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally in the union territory to 30,539.

Five more patients including two women died during the last 24 hours ending 10 am today, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.



While two patients belonging to the Puducherry region died in hospitals here, the remaining succumbed at the Government GH in Karaikal region, he added.



No death was reported in Mahe and Yanam regions, he said.



The five fatalities took the toll in the union territory to 556.



The overall coronavirus cases in the Union Territory shot up to 30,539 (after transfer of eight cases to Tamil Nadu), he said, adding 4,727 were active.



As many as 25,256 patients had recovered and were discharged, Mohan Kumar said.



The Health department Director said the 386 new cases were identified after examination of 4,669 samples during the last 24 hours.



The Puducherry region accounted for 281 fresh cases followed by Karaikal (39), Yanam (14) and Mahe (52), he added.



He also said 326 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.



The fatality and recovery rates were 1.82 per cent and 82.70 per cent respectively.



Mohan Kumar said 2,20,349 samples had been tested so far and it was found that 1,86,349 samples were negative and the result of the examination of the remaining specimens was awaited.

