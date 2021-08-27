Puducherry adds 80 fresh COVID cases, overall tally rises to 1,23,231

Puducherry: The union Territory of Puducherry reported 80 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,23,231 while the test positivity rate stood at 2.67 per cent, a senior Health Department official said on Friday.



The fresh cases were identified at the end of the examination of 2,991 samples and the cases were spread over Puducherry (48), Mahe (15), Karaikal (14) and Yanam (three), Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said in a release.

The test positivity rate was 2.67 per cent as against Thursday's 3.18 per cent. The fatality and recovery rates were 1.47 per cent and 97.91 per cent respectively, he added.

The number of active cases stood at 768 with 160 patients in hospitals and the remaining 608 in home isolation, he said.

As many as 79 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday, Sriramulu said, adding the overall recoveries climbed to 1,20,654.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam for the second straight day and the death toll remained at 1,809.

He said the Health Department has so far tested 16.24 lakh samples and found 13.78 lakh them to be negative.

The Department has so far inoculated 38,099 healthcare workers and 23,000 frontline workers against the virus.

The Health department Director said 5.61 lakh people coming under the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years with comorbidities have been vaccinated so far against the virus.

In all, 7.95 lakh people including those who received the second dose have been vaccinated, he said.