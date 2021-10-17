Puducherry adds 52 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death pushes toll to 1,850

Puducherry: Puducherry reported 52 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours raising overall tally to 1,27,396, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Sunday.



One patient succumbed in Mahe pushing the death toll to 1,850, Director of the Department of Health G Sriramulu.

The 52 new infections were identified at the end of the examination of 4,119 samples during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Sunday.

The fresh cases were spread over Puducherry (35), Karaikal (nine), Mahe (seven) and Yanam (one), he said.

The Director said there were 585 active Covid-19 cases in the union territory with 99 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and remaining 486 in home isolation.

As many as 64 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours taking the overall recoveries to 1,24,961.

The test positivity rate in the union territory was 1.26 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.09 per cent respectively.

The Health Department has so far tested 18.68 lakh samples out of which 15.84 lakh turned out to be negative.

The Department has so far administered 10,75,096 doses which comprised 7,12,180 first doses and 3,62,916 second doses.