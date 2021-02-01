Puducherry adds 28 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths take toll to 651

Puducherry: Puducherry reported 28 fresh coronavirus cases while three elderly people including a 74-year old woman succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours pushing the toll to 651, a top Health department official said on Monday.

The 28 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 1,148 samples, a release from the Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said.

The overall Covid-19 tally in the union territory rose to 39,096 with the detection of the fresh cases spread across the Puducherry (14), Mahe (9), Karaikal(4) and Yanam (1) regions.

As many as 25 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours, he said.

Two of the three patients who died were male and were aged above 70.

The patients died of Covid pneumonia and ARDS, the Health department Director said.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.67 per cent and 97.61 per cent respectively.

As many as 5.78 lakh samples have been examined in the union territory so far and 5.35 lakh of them turned out to be negative, Mohan Kumar said.

The number of active cases in Puducherry stood at 285 while 38,160 patients had recovered and had been discharged while the toll was 651.