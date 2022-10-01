Publicise Mann govt's pro-people schemes: Bhandari to PR officials

Chandigarh: Punjab Information and Public Relations Principal Secretary Rahul Bhandari on Saturday laid emphasis on maximum utilisation of available resources, especially, social media, to inform people about various pro-people schemes being run by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led Punjab government. Chairing his maiden meeting with the department officials at Punjab Bhawan here, the Principal Secretary asked the concerned officials to work enthusiastically to inform people about the flagship and public welfare schemes launched by Punjab Government.

