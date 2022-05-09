Pubjab govt working undemocratically: UP former Deputy CM

Noida: The AAP government in Punjab is working in an "undemocratic manner" and "not following due legal process", former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said here commenting on BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's arrest last week.



Bagga was arrested from his Delhi home by a Punjab Police team, which was stopped in Haryana's Kurukshetra and the leader brought back to the national capital by the Delhi Police, an episode that snowballed into a political slugfest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP.

The Punjab Police had booked Bagga on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation last month.

"The Punjab government is working in an undemocratic manner and not following the legal process properly in the arrest of Bagga," BJP leader Sharma told reporters at a programme in Greater Noida on Sunday.

"The normal procedure was not followed, according to which police who come to arrest someone in other state have to inform the local police station concerned about their arrival and the reason," Sharma added.

The senior leader said BJP workers now have the responsibility to inform people that their party is "determined to follow democratic rules and principles".

"Wherever there is the BJP government, work is being done in all areas for development, including education, health and security. Party workers are very excited by the BJP's success in the recent UP elections and they should give the right direction to their enthusiasm by preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," the member of the UP Legislative Council said.

Participating at the programme to mark Parashuram Jayanti in the Dadri area, Sharma said a Brahmin works for the welfare of whole society and not lives for self alone.

"Brahminism is not a caste but a superior way of living life," the BJP leader said, a remark he has made often in the past also.