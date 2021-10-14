Provide relief to common man hit by rising prices of commodities: Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Thursday asked the Centre and state governments to initiate prompt and strict measures to provide relief to the common man facing hardships due to rising prices .



In a tweet in Hindi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the life of the common man is disturbed and troubled due to rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG and also that of everyday use items.

She said the Central and state governments should immediately take strict and effective steps to bring relief to the public.