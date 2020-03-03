Provide masks, gloves to personnel: Haryana Police to field units
Chandigarh: The Haryana Police on Tuesday directed its field units to take immediate action to safeguard on-duty personnel from potential coronavirus infection by providing them masks, gloves and hand sanitisers.
In an official communication, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said all police personnel who come in close contact with other persons during frisking, interacting, crowd control, access control, traffic duties are at risk of exposure.
They need to be protected by equipping them appropriately with masks, gloves and hand sanitisers, he said.
The message was sent to director general (crime), all commissioners and superintendents of police; SP government railway police Ambala Cantonment, deputy commissioner of police, Panchkula and all commandants of Haryana Armed Police and Indian Reserve Battalion at Madhuban, Bhondsi and Hisar.
Virk said all men may be briefed properly on coronavirus without causing alarm.
He directed the officials to assess the requirement of police personnel for masks, gloves and hand sanitisers.
The officials have been asked to ensure strict compliance of the directions.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: Italian tourist tests...3 March 2020 1:30 PM GMT
UN Human rights chief intends to move Supreme Court over3 March 2020 1:15 PM GMT
Govt ready to discuss Delhi riots after Holi: Lok Sabha...3 March 2020 1:00 PM GMT
Coronavirus: PM Modi says don't panic, Rahul replies 'quit...3 March 2020 12:45 PM GMT
Delhi riots LIVE UPDATES: 427 shops torched, over 420 people...3 March 2020 12:45 PM GMT