Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act continue in TN
Chennai: Around 500 members of Islamic outfits and scores of CPI(M) activists staged demonstrations here on Sunday as protests continued against the Citizenship Amendment Act in parts of Tamil Nadu. While members of the Islamic outfits, including women, staged a protest holding placards in Chepauk, CPI(M) cadres distributed pamphlets in Thousand Lights area,.
Hindu Makkal Katchi RPT Makkal Katchi workers, led by their leader Arjun Sampath staged a demonstration, holding placards and party flags, at Vallurvarkotam area.
Protests were also held in Theni by members of some Islamic organisations.
In Madurai, activists of Campus Front of India and an Islamic outfit were booked for staging a protest against the CAA on Saturday without taking permission, police said
"We have booked cases against around 2,000 members, including those from Campus Front of India and another Muslim outfit", a senior police officer said. Earlier, senior BJP Leader L Ganesan told reporters in Chennai that there was nothing in wrong in police using weapons to disperse mobs who damage public property. He said police can use weapons at their disposal in an official capacity as otherwise the protesters may cause more damage to public property.
He claimed that there has been a decrease in protests against CAA nationwide and slammed opposition parties for their "false propaganda" over the Act.
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Overspill of fat shown to cause Type 2 diabetes22 Dec 2019 6:45 PM GMT
Walking, cycling to work may be good for your heart22 Dec 2019 6:41 PM GMT
NO NEED TO WORRY: MODI22 Dec 2019 6:40 PM GMT
PM contradicting Shah's stand publicly on NRC: Mamata22 Dec 2019 6:40 PM GMT
Amit Shah created environment of fear, not us: Cong22 Dec 2019 6:39 PM GMT