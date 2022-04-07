Millennium Post
Nation

Property dealer stabbed in UP's Ballia, dies

BY PTI7 April 2022 6:42 AM GMT
Ballia (UP): A 35-year-old property dealer was stabbed to death by some unidentified people at a village here, police said on Thursday.

They said the incident happened Wednesday night at Asmanda village in Fefna area here.

The police said Umesh Yadav (35) was rushed to a hospital after being stabbed but he was declared brought dead.

They said an FIR has been registered against some unidentified person based on a complaint by Yadav's brother, and a probe is underway.

The body of the victim has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

PTI

