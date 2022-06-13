Process initiated to move Kerala HC for quashing conspiracy FIR: Swapna

Kochi: Swapna Suresh, a key accused in gold-smuggling in the diplomatic bags case, on Sunday said she has initiated the process to file a plea in the Kerala High Court to quash the FIR against her for allegedly conspiring to cause a riot in the State through her recent revelations.



While speaking to reporters here, she said, "The vakalat has been signed and we are proceeding with the rest on Monday as I have been accused of a conspiracy."

Suresh also threatened that she would be disclosing to the media soon everything she had said about LDF MLA K T Jaleel in her statement under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code as he allegedly conspired against her.

"It is Jaleel who is conspiring, by lodging a complaint against me and sending someone to me as a representative of the CM to settle the matter

and then using that person as a witness against me," she alleged.

"Therefore, I will soon tell you (media) everything I said about Jaleel in the 164 statement," she added.