Prez to address Himachal Assembly's spl session today

Shimla: Amid magical fog and monsoon drizzles, President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Shimla on a four-day tour as the state government rolled out a red carpet welcome for him at Annandale helipad, where his choppers landed in the afternoon to a rousing welcome.



Kovind will address a special session of the state assembly called in connection with Golden Jubilee celebrations of the state, which has completed 50 years of its statehood since January 25, 1971. He will address the session on Friday at 11 am amidst tight security, restricted public movements and restrict compliance of the Covid protocols.

Immediately after arrival, the President drove straight to Hotel Cecil–a luxury and pre-Independence era property of the Oberois group, which this world hotel chain had rebuilt and refurbished in 1994.

Earlier, the President was scheduled to stay at The Retreat–a summer holiday resort of the Rashtrapati Bhawan at Chharabra, 15 km from Shimla, a heritage property known for its architecture and the finest environment of the deodar forests.

However after three staff members of the Rashtrapati Bhawan, deployed at the Retreat were tested positive and rest 53 were quarantined, the venue of the President's stay was shifted to Shimla town and Oberoi Cecil was chosen for his comfortable stay keeping in view his age and Shimla's weather.

The President had a plan to take a stroll on the Ridge and Mall road, to revive his memories of his earlier visits, but the plan was dropped later.

"We have been told to keep the arrangements in place as the Hon'ble President may decide on it any moment even tomorrow or day afternoon.They will give us an hour or two hours time before he proposes to go on the Mall," said a top government official here.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited Kovind at the hotel later in the day and briefed him about Friday's function, apart from other briefings on the state, Shimla and also the weather probabilities in the next three days during his visit.

The President will also be the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service at the National Academy of Audit and Accounts at Shimla.