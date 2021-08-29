President visits Ayodhya temple construction site, offers prayers

Lucknow/ Ayodhya: President Ram Nath Kovind Sunday offered prayers to Ram Lalla, visiting the site where a Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya, a city which he said was nothing without the deity.



"Without Ram, Ayodhya is not Ayodhya. Ayodhya exists where there is Ram. Lord Ram resides permanently in this city, and hence in the true sense, this place is Ayodhya," he said while inaugurating a Ramayan Conclave, shortly before visiting the temple construction site and offering his prayers.

The president was accompanied by his family members, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma.

They also offered their prayers to Ram Lalla amid chanting of slogans by priests at the makeshift temple. A shawl and a miniature replica of the upcoming Ram temple were also presented to Kovind who interacted with the priests briefly and planted a sapling.

Before he went there, Kovind, who is on his first visit to Ayodhya after the landmark 2019 Supreme Court verdict paved the way for the construction of the temple, also offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi shrine, about 2 km away.

The president was presented with a pink-coloured turban at the Hanumangarhi temple.

Earlier in the day, the president reached Ayodhya by a special train from Lucknow on the last day of his four-day visit to Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking after opening the Ramayana Conclave and laying foundation stones of various projects of the Department of Culture and Tourism, the president said, "We should try to see Ram and Sita in everyone. Ram belongs to all, and Ram is in all."

Apparently referring to the word 'Ram' in his name, Kovind said, "I feel that when my family members named me (Ram NathKovind), they were possibly having the feeling of respect and affection towards Ram Katha and Lord Ram, which is seen in the common public."

Elaborating further on Ayodhya, the president said, "The literal meaning of Ayodhya is the one who is impossible to wage a war against. Owing to the courage and power of Raghuvanshi kings Raghu, Dileep, Ajj, Dashrath and Ram, their capital was considered unconquerable. Therefore, the name of this city as Ayodhya' will always remain relevant.