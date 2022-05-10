'Power availability in Hry more than demand'

chandigarh: Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh today said that Haryana is the only state managing power issues with ease as there has been a power cut of only three days in the State despite the power crunch being faced by the 16 states of northern India. The power crunch is there due to the region facing an extreme rise in mercury in the month of April thereby the demand for power supply has also increased.



An uninterrupted power supply is being provided in the state from May 1 and in this episode, 500 MW of additional power will be provided by Adani Group from May 9.

The Power Minister gave this information while interacting with media persons at his Chandigarh office here today.

Replying to a question, the Power Minister said that at present 8500 MW is available from all the resources in the state, whereas the demand for electricity is about 8300 MW per day. He said that the peak period in the state is considered to be from June 15 to July 20 i.e. one month.

Also, monsoons arrive much before the month of July in states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, and West Bengal. Therefore, the northern States take power from these states because there is no additional demand for power at that time in those states.