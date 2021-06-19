'Post vaccination, hospitalisation chances down by 80% in HCWs'

New Delhi: Studies among healthcare workers have shown that following vaccination the chances of hospitalisation reduce by 75-80 per cent, while oxygen requirement comes down to 8 per cent even after contracting COVID-19, the government said on Friday.



Addressing a press conference, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul said in these studies, which have been conducted among healthcare workers who fall in high risk group, also showed that the risk of ICU admission remains only 6 per cent and the protection against infection was 94 per cent.

"Lives of thousands of healthcare workers have been saved by vaccination. Studies show that chances of hospitalization reduce by 75-80 per cent after vaccination if they contract Covid. The possibility of oxygen requirement is around 8 per cent and the risk of ICU admission is only 6 per cent. The protection is 94 per cent. These are reasonable sample sized studies and they have been conducted in age groups where maximum risk is there," he said.

Paul said that in one particular study, there was one death out of 7,000 cases and it was also because the person had comorbidities.

"Similar studies in other countries have also shown the protection vaccine gives. I request people to please accept the vaccine and not hesitate... people might get infected even after that but it will not turn severe, lives will not be lost and by vaccination thousands and thousands of lives can be saved," he said.

Citing a study on prevalence of COVID-19 among children, Paul said it shows that seropositivity above and below 18 years of age is almost equivalent.

"Seropositivity rate above 18 years was 67 per cent and below 18 years was 59 per cent. So even at those places, where more intense wave came, which were urban, the seropositivity among children and adults remained almost the same," Paul said.

Overall, it was seen that children contracted the infection but it remained mild among them and children might not get affected in isolation in the next wave but preparations have been stepped up in case the virus changes its behaviour, he said.

From June 21, Paul said new guidelines for vaccination will be implemented under which 75 per cent vaccines will be procured by the Centre and distributed free of cost to states and the role of private sector in procurement of 25 per cent is "well defined".

"I want to emphasise the fact that private sector engagement is critical to the success of vaccination programme to reach the possible number of people and we value that and in the present guidelines this system has been streamlined as a partnership in which state governments play a facilitatory role of aggregation and ensuring spread and large and small hospital participation," Paul said.

On reopening schools, he said several factors have to be kept in mind like there are teachers, helpers and also the aspect of social distancing reduces. So that needs to be given a thought and there are many other issues, he said.

"...As we get more information so we can take necessary steps but this must be kept in mind that in other countries schools reopened and then there were outbreaks. We cannot put our students and teachers in this situation till we have more confidence that the pandemic will not harm us".

Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said almost 85 per cent decline has been noted in daily new cases of COVID-19 since the highest reported peak on May 7. Also, 78.6 per cent decline has been recorded in the total active Covid cases since the peak reported on May 10.