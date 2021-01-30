Pondy sees 43 new cases of COVID-19, tally touches 39,047

Puducherry: Puducherry's coronavirus aggregate reached 39,047 after the union territory added 43 fresh cases on Saturday.

The toll remained 647 as no fresh fatality was recorded from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

The 43 new cases were identified at the end of examination of 2,685 samples and they are spread over Puducherry (25), Karaikal (6) and Mahe (12), a release from Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said.

Yanam region had no fresh case of infection.

He said 32 patients were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.66 percent and 97.56 percent respectively.

The Director said as many as 5.73 lakh samples were tested so far and of them 5.30 lakh turned out to be negative.

The overall COVID-19 cases in the union territory were 39,047 and 306 were active cases.

He said 38,094 patients recovered and were discharged so far.