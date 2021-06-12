Pondy logs 442 new COVID cases, 9 deaths

Puducherry: Puducherry clocked 442 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Saturday, raising the aggregate to 1,12,126.



Nine more people succumbed to the deadly disease taking the toll to 1677.

The 442 new cases were identified at the end of examination of swabs of 9030 people and they were spread over Puducherry 321, Karaikal 97, Yanam 10 and Mahe 14.

The deceased were in the age groups of 35 and 88 years and two of them had no no co-morbidities.

Director of Health Department S Mohan Kumar said 1.04 lakh patients recovered and were discharged so far.

Of the total 5,745 active cases, 884 patients are in various hospitals and remaining 4861 patients in home isolation.

He said that as many as 11.55 lakh samples have been examined so far and of them 9.94 lakh turned out to be negative.

The test positivity rate was4.89 percent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.50 percent and 93.38 percent respectively, he said.

Meanwhile, 36,149 health care workers and 22,609 front line workers have been vaccinated so far.

He said 2,03,897 people coming under either the category of senior citizens (sixty years and above) or those above 45 years with co morbidities have been vaccinated since March 1.