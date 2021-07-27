Pondy clocks 113 new coronavirus cases, one death

Puducherry: Puducherry registered 113 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday raising the tally to 1,20,530 while one more person succumbed to the deadly virus taking the toll to 1,791.

The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 5124 samples and the fresh cases were spread over Puducherry 75, Karaikal 13, Yanam 5 and Mahe 20.

A 51-year-old man hailing from Karaikal died of the viral infection in a hospital in neighbouring Tamil Nadu during the last twenty-four hours. He had no co morbidity.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said while 98 patients recovered during last 24 hours, the overall recoveries in the Union Territory so far stood at 1,17,816.

He said that 14.78 lakh samples have been examined so far and of them 12.62 lakh were found to be negative.

On the vaccination front, 37,779 health care workers and 22,957 front line workers have been inoculated against pandemic till date.

The Health department has vaccinated 4.83 lakh people coming under the category of senior citizens or those above 45 years with co morbidities.

The test positivity rate was 2.21 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.49 percent and 97.75 percent respectively.

In all 6.82 lakh people, including those who received the second dose, have been vaccinated in the Union Territory.