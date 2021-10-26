Pondy adds 41 new COVID-19 cases

Puducherry: Puducherry registered 41 fresh cases of coronavirus during the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Tuesday.



Puducherry and outlying regions of Karaikal, Yanam and Mahe regions together reported the new cases, raising overall tally to 1,27,806.

The fresh cases were identified at the end of examination of 3122 samples. While Puducherry region accounted for 20 new cases, Karaikal registered 10, Yanam two and Mahe region recorded 9 cases.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said the active cases were 453 of whom 94 patients were in hospitals and the remaining 359 were in home isolation.

He said while 42 patients recovered and were discharged during the last twenty-four hours, the overall recoveries stood at 1,25,496.

No fresh fatality was reported during last twenty- four hours from any of the regions. Fatalities remained 1857.

The Director said the department has examined 19 lakh samples so far and found 16.05 lakh out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 1.31 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.19 percent, respectively.

The Director said the department has administered 11,12,237 doses so far and they comprised 7,22,093 first doses and 3,90,144 second doses.