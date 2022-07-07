Police official removed from post for objectionable comments against CM Yogi
Barabanki (UP): A police official was removed from his post and sent to police lines after a purported video showing him allegedly making objectionable comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came to the fore, officials said on Thursday.
Station House Officer of Asandra police station Dhyanendra Pratap Singh allegedly the comments against the chief minister while talking to someone in his office room.
A journalist forwarded a video of this conversation to BJP district president Shashank Kushumesh, who in turn, lodged a complaint against the official with the Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats a couple of days ago.
Kushumesh alleged that the SHO was trying to create a revolt against the government by making such comments in public.
Police said an inquiry is underway.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Samant urges Maha CM to set up welfare board for autorickshaw and taxi ...7 July 2022 9:19 AM GMT
IndiGo says no smoke was detected on Raipur-Indore flight on Tuesday7 July 2022 9:17 AM GMT
VP Naidu congratulates newly-nominated members of RS7 July 2022 8:47 AM GMT
Boris Johnson agrees to resign, will stay UK PM until new leader...7 July 2022 8:39 AM GMT
No case against Jayarajan in connection with aircraft protest...7 July 2022 8:09 AM GMT