Police commissioners of Lucknow, Kanpur among 7 IPS officers transferred in UP
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has transferred seven IPS officers, including the police commissioners of Lucknow and Kanpur, officials said.
According to the transfer list, S B Shirodkar and B P Jogdand have been made the police commissioners of Lucknow and Kanpur, respectively.
While Shirodkar was additional director general (ADG) of intelligence, Jogdand was ADG, police headquarters.
Outgoing police commissioner of Lucknow and Kanpur -- D K Thakur and Vijay Kumar Meena -- have been attached to the headquarters as ADGs and placed on a waiting list.
ADG, Homeguard Vijay Kumar has been made director general of Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) replacing Gopal Lal Meena, who has been sent to Cooperative Cell.
DG (logistics) Vijay Kumar Maurya has been given additional charge of DG homeguard, it added. PTI ABN NB
