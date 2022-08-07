POCSO court sentences man to 20 years imprisonment for raping 13-year-old girl
Balasore: A Special POCSO Court in Odisha's Balasore district sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl.
POCSO Court Judge, Balasore, Ranjan Kumar Sutar on Saturday convicted Dinesh Marandi (22) of village Panpana under the Khantapara police station for sexually assaulting the girl of same village on January 15, 2021.
The girl's mother had lodged an FIR with police against Dinesh. He was arrested and tried under different Sections of the POCSO Act.
"The court awarded different jail terms for different sections of IPC under which the accused was tried, which would run concurrently and penalties for different sections aggregating to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and Rs 10,000-fine. Twelve witnesses were examined and 18 documents were exhibited, said Special Public Prosecutor, POCSO, Pranab Panda.
The court also directed the government to pay Rs 4 lakh as compensation from the child welfare fund to the victim.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
CM Baghel urges Centre to increase Chhattisgarh's share in central...7 Aug 2022 8:57 AM GMT
UP Police constable among 5 held for blackmailing man after making his...7 Aug 2022 8:57 AM GMT
SpiceJet flyers walk on Delhi airport's tarmac after waiting for bus...7 Aug 2022 8:33 AM GMT
Gunmen kill 4 in attack targeting lawmaker in NW Pakistan7 Aug 2022 8:31 AM GMT
Delhi LG Saxena flags off 'tiranga' bicycle rally7 Aug 2022 8:29 AM GMT