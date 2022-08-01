PM's brother Prahlad Modi to stage dharna at Jantar Mantar with fair price shop dealers' demands
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi, who is also the vice president of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation, will stage a dharna here Tuesday with various demands of the organisation.
He will sit for the dharna at the Jantar Mantar with other members of the AIFPSDF.
The dharna will be followed by submitting a memorandum addressed to the prime minister, the AIFPSDF said in a statement, adding the members also plan to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Wednesday.
The AIFPSDF has nine demands including the one on compensation for loss on rice, wheat and sugar, and also for edible oil and pulses to be supplied through Fair Price Shops.
They have also demanded that the 'West Bengal Ration Model' of free distribution be implemented across the country.
"We demand all due margins for all the states including Jammu and Kashmir should be reimbursed immediately," the AIFPSDF statement said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'Special episode' of 'Run BTS' to premiere on August 161 Aug 2022 3:15 PM GMT
'Ek Villain Returns' collects Rs 24 crore in the first weekend1 Aug 2022 3:13 PM GMT
Mumtaz says she misses acting, will do a project if makers offer...1 Aug 2022 3:12 PM GMT
Korean star Lee Jong-suk on 'Big Mouth': Hope fans find it worth the...1 Aug 2022 3:11 PM GMT
In high spirits1 Aug 2022 2:29 PM GMT