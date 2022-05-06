PMO seeks upcoming projects' details

New Delhi: The PMO has asked the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry to furnish details of projects that will be ready for foundation stone laying and inauguration by PM Modi over the next two years, according to an official document.



The move assumes political significance as around 2 years are left for the 2024 parliamentary elections, with the BJP-led NDA seeking a 3rd consecutive term.

According to the CPWD's written communication issued, the HUA Ministry has been asked to give a detailed report on projects that can be initiated and inaugurated by the PM.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, is a prime construction agency of the central government.

"PMO requires the information of details of projects of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for which foundation stone can be laid and which are ready for inauguration in next 2 years by the PM," the document states.

CPWD executive engineer Damanjeet Singh asked officials concerned to furnish the compiled information at regional level to the directorate. The officials had been asked to submit such details by May 2.

Singh said that only those projects will be considered for foundation stone laying where acquisition and other clearances such as forest or environmental are complete. Any negative sentiments or protest among the public about the project, have also been sought.

For projects whose foundation will be laid, the CPWD asked officials concerned to submit information like expected date of foundation stone laying and expected date of completion of land acquisition.

The agency will also construct an 'Executive Enclave' that will house the PMO, Cabinet Secretariat, India House and National Security Council Secretariat.